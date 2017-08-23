Cornhole tournament to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a cornhole tournament to bring awareness to the disease.

The tournament will raise money for the organization’s upcoming End Alzheimer’s walk. Former University of Tennessee football player Fred White will be the emcee at the tournament.

Two people can be on a team in the double elimination competition.

The fee to compete is $30 per team. There will be door prizes and more at the event. Bearden Beer Market will be giving $1 to the organization per purchase of select beers during the event.

The winners can receive two tickets to the first home football game at the University of Tennessee and $50.

The event will be August 30 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Bearden Beer Market. To register, visit the event’s website.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s