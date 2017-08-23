Cornhole tournament to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a cornhole tournament to bring awareness to the disease.

The tournament will raise money for the organization’s upcoming End Alzheimer’s walk. Former University of Tennessee football player Fred White will be the emcee at the tournament.

Two people can be on a team in the double elimination competition.

The fee to compete is $30 per team. There will be door prizes and more at the event. Bearden Beer Market will be giving $1 to the organization per purchase of select beers during the event.

The winners can receive two tickets to the first home football game at the University of Tennessee and $50.

The event will be August 30 from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Bearden Beer Market. To register, visit the event’s website.