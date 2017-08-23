Construction leads UT’s drive to become top 25 school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s hard not to notice the forklifts and bulldozers transforming the University of Tennessee’s campus.

“Our faculty and students succeeded in spite of our buildings, not because of them,” said Dave Irwin with the UT Facilities Services Department. “We hadn’t really maintained our buildings. We had 150 buildings that had roof leaks and classrooms we couldn’t use because rain would literally pour in on the students.”

It amounts to more than a billion dollars in construction and millions more in planning. Since 2009, there have been more than 30 construction projects, most recently and probably most noticeable, the $114 million restoration of Strong Hall.

When women were first admitted to the University of Tennessee, Strong Hall is where they came. It was the first residence hall to house women on the campus. All the brick is from the original Strong Hall and just outside, the same archways are right next to new ones, echoing what was originally done decades ago.

“If we were going to get to where we wanted to be we had to recruit. Not just the top quarterbacks and the top athletes, that’s certainly important, but we had to recruit the top faculty. We had to recruit the top students and retain top staff,” said Irwin.

If you haven’t set foot on campus since, for instance, the early 1990s, there’s a lot you won’t recognize.

“There might have been a sidewalk and then maybe some grass and just one sidewalk up to the front of the building and that was it. The training center back there, that portion of it wasn’t even here,” said Chuck Goss, who graduated from UT in 1988 and 1993.

What was once the University Center has been demolished and is now the roughly $167 million Student Union. Stokely Hall cost nearly $100 million. The Tickle Engineering Building was $23.1 million with more than 500 classroom renovations.

All the construction you see now is the result of a master plan set in motion years ago to make UT a top 25 school. Irwin says the construction will never end. They will always be growing and expanding the campus. However, he says it is working. Since the 2011 master plan was put into effect, retention rates, graduation rates and enrollment rates have all gone up.