Chattanooga hires Mark Wharton as its athletic director

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Chattanooga has hired Mark Wharton as its new athletic director.

Chancellor Steven Angle said Tuesday in a university release that Wharton’s “expertise in fundraising fits perfectly with the needs of our athletics program.” Wharton spent the last four years as Penn State’s associate athletics director for development.

Wharton says he is “extremely honored and humbled” to be hired as vice chancellor and director of athletics.

He replaces David Blackburn, who had been Chattanooga’s athletic director for four years. Chattanooga announced in June that Blackburn was leaving to pursue other interests.

Before coming to Penn State, Wharton worked at East Carolina from 1996-2000 and 2006-13. He also had stints at James Madison (2000-03), UNC Asheville (2003-04) and UNLV (2004-06).

Scott Altizer had been serving as Chattanooga’s interim athletic director.

