VIDEO: Police surprise daughter of fallen Florida officer on her birthday

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement officers from several different agencies surprised the daughter of Fallen Kissimmee Police Officer Sgt. Sam Howard on her birthday.

A video posted to Facebook shows law enforcement officers from several agencies, including the Kissimmee Police Department, Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, St. Cloud Police Department and Orange County Sheriff’s Office, surprising Sgt. Howard’s daughter at her at the Publix where she works. Sgt. Howard was one of two Kissimmee police officers who were killed when a suspect fired at them while they were on patrol.

“Your law enforcement family wanted to come and wish you a happy birthday today,” one of the officers said before the group sang her “Happy Birthday.”

“From now and forever, you don’t stand alone, you don’t suffer alone, you’re never alone because all of these people are here for you and here to protect you,” the officer told her.

The police department gave Unique a coin from the law enforcement officers memorial and a thin blue line bracelet to wear.