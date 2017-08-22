University of Tennessee launches free app

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee created a new app to stay up to date with the latest news.

The free app features school updates, feature stories and videos from UT campuses and institutes. Users can customize the app to receive push notifications and share stories via email and social media.

“With more than 370,000 alumni, 49,000 students, 11,000 employees and countless donors, friends and supporters engaged with the University, we’re constantly looking for new and effective ways to share information and connect with constituents,” said Tiffany Carpenter, UT associate vice president for communications and marketing. “From breaking news to groundbreaking research, we tell dozens of stories each day. And the new app provides an easy way to get and stay acquainted with the University.”

The app is available on iOS devices.

