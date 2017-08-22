Scott County man accused of sharing child porn online

WINFIELD, Tenn. (WATE) – A Scott County man was indicted Tuesday in a child pornography investigation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a grand jury indicted James Logan Shoemaker, 24, one one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

TBI says they began investigating information from the Harriman Police Department in December 2015 that someone was believed to be sharing images of child porn online. Agents later determined Shoemaker was responsible.

He is being held in the Scott County Jail on $25,000 bond.