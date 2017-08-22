Scabies turns up at Tennessee jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A resistant strain of scabies has turned up for the first time at a jail operated by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. An inmate was put in medical isolation last Wednesday.

Since scabies has been a problem for months at jails operated by Core Civic, Sheriff Daron Hall says he is taking extra measures to offer treatment to other inmates and aggressively clean all jails operated by the county. He also notified the courts. Sheriff Hall sent this statement:

I want to emphasize this person has been isolated and treated. All measures being taken now are strictly preventative. Once medication is issued (beginning this afternoon), movement will be restricted. We expect the process to be fully complete by Sunday evening – not affecting court Monday. The challenge of dealing with scabies is on-going, as is the case in any correctional institution. Our goal is to take swift measures and keep you informed.

The discovery of a resistant strain is especially alarming because of the outbreak at Core Civic facilities.

The scabies problem at the privately owned jails was first reported publicly on June 1 when officials said inmates were found to be contaminated with the scabies rash. It reportedly led to dozens of people being affected at the Nashville courthouse, including employees, lawyers, and members of the general public.

Several lawsuits against Core Civic have been filed by inmates and a probation officer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, scabies is caused by an infestation on the skin of the human itch mite. The mite burrows into the upper layer of skin where it lives and lays eggs, causing intense itching and a rash.

The scabies mite usually is spread by skin-to-skin contact with a person who has scabies. Click here to read more from the CDC.