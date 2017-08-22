Maryville veteran reflects on POTUS’ Afghanistan strategy

MARYVILLE (WATE) — In his first primetime broadcast on a specific policy issue, President Trump gave new details on his plans for the war in Afghanistan.

According to ABC News, Trump said the U.S. would shift away from a “time-based” approach.

“America will work with the Afghan government as long as we see determination and progress,” Trump said. “However, our commitment is not unlimited, and our support is not a blank check.”

These words were personal for one East Tennessee veteran, Michael Trost. He served more than 30 years in the Army, including serving in the Middle East.

“It really doesn’t matter who is president. When you get a call you have a job to do to protect this country,” said Trost reflecting on his own experience.

Trost and his wife, Stephanie, live in Maryville. They watched Trump’s speech together.

Trost was wounded in combat in February 2012. He’s an amputee but says it was worth the sacrifice because it meant protecting America and the American people. Even those, who he says, might not agree with him.

Trost said it was a “breath of fresh air” to hear a U.S. president talk about “winning” a war again.

ABC News quotes Trump as saying: “I share the America people’s frustration,” Trump said. But he insisted, “In the end, we will win.”

That attitude, Trost says, is what he calls a step in the right direction. However, politics disappear when you’re an active duty military.

“If you’re in the military you know that’s a possibility [going to war] that’s something you train to do. You train to do that job.” Trost said.

He says it will take time before it’s clear how Trump’s strategy, which wasn’t specifically outlined in detail during his speech, would work. Trost says for civilians to recognize it’s working there has to be a decreased terrorist presence, and for active military, there should be more control on the ground.

Trost said, “I was glad to hear that this is not unlimited. We don’t have the patience of Jobe, we’re not gonna take whats handed to us.”