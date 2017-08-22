Man wanted for attempted murder in Loudon County arrested in Blount County

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A man wanted for attempted murder in Loudon County was arrested Tuesday in Blount County.

Dylan Garrow, 19, of Maryville, was wanted for attempted first degree murder and aggravated robbery after police said around two weeks ago he and a juvenile robbed a man and then tried to kill him.

Loudon County deputies arrested the juvenile a few days after the incident, but Garrow ran off. Blount County deputies learned of his whereabouts Tuesday afternoon and he was arrested on Main Road in Maryville around 5 p.m.

Garrow is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility on a hold for Loudon County.