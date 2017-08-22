Man wanted for attempted murder in Loudon County arrested in Blount County

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
Dylan Garow (source: Blount County Sheriff's Office)

MARYVILLE (WATE) – A man wanted for attempted murder in Loudon County was arrested Tuesday in Blount County.

Dylan Garrow, 19, of Maryville, was wanted for attempted first degree murder and aggravated robbery after police said around two weeks ago he and a juvenile robbed a man and then tried to kill him.

Loudon County deputies arrested the juvenile a few days after the incident, but Garrow ran off. Blount County deputies learned of his whereabouts Tuesday afternoon and he was arrested on Main Road in Maryville around 5 p.m.

Garrow is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility on a hold for Loudon County.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s