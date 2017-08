KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is helping kids as they head back to school this year when it comes to resisting peer pressure.

From prescription drugs, to illicit substances, to alcohol and texting and driving, officers are making the rounds at Knoxville schools warning students of the dangers.

Officers are also teaching kids how to respond to bullying. They say any child who feels threatened should report it to an adult. Even if the bully tells them not to.