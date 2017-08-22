Knoxville community gathers to welcome home 7-year-old cancer survivor

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – There were sirens, cheers, and lots of “welcome home” signs along Tazewell Pike Tuesday night, all for one person.

Sawyer Dyer, 7, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) during a routine check up at the pediatrician’s office, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Now, months later, many of which spent at Children’s Hospital, Sawyer is in remission and has been reunited with his entire family and community.

“He believes. If you tell him that, Sawyer you’ve got to go do this, then Sawyer’s just willing to believe and trust you that that’s what he’s got to do,” said Keith Weaver, Sawyer’s grandfather.

Weaver says two pastors from their family church, Fairview Baptist, dressed up like superheroes just to make Sawyer smile.

“Spending three months at Children’s, you realize how blessed you really are,” said Weaver.

Sawyers parents, Misty and Ron Dyer, both say they never doubted the positive outcome and relied on faith and their community.

“Fundraisers, mowing the grass. Anything that we needed done. They’ve just jumped right in and they’ve done it. It’s been amazing since the beginning, since he was first diagnosed.” said Ron Dyer.

The parade welcomed home Sawyer, and for it, he says “thank you.” Sawyer is expected to return to school in January.