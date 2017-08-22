Knoxville bars, breweries join forces to build 2 Habitat for Humanity houses

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A fundraiser to build two houses for families kicked off Tuesday night at Bearden Beer Market.

The local craft beer scene, from beer bars to breweries, is joining forces to raise money for Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, calling it the House That Beer Built.

Starting Tuesday night and running for the next month and a half, there will be several events to raise $80,000 to build two homes.

“We’re all about partnerships. We can’t build houses by ourselves, so we need volunteers and donations and this way, we’re hitting up a group of people that otherwise might not know about us at all,” said Kelle Shultz with Knoxville Habitat for Humanity.

