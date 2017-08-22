Knoxville animal control try to catch pet monkey

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
FILE - (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A monkey escaped animal control in Knoxville Monday afternoon.

Knoxville police say a monkey is on the loose in North Knoxville. It is believed the animal is a legal pet that escaped.

Animal control responded to the call but was unsuccessful at catching the animal. A traditional dog and cat trap was set up Tuesday morning.

KPD is no longer searching for the monkey and says this is beyond the department’s experience.

Tennessee Wildlife Resouces Agency was contacted, however, it did not respond due to the type of animal.

