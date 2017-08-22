Hawkins County physician charged with sexual battery of 2 minors

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury in Hawkins County returned indictments Monday against a Rogersville man accused of sexual battery.

Christopher Lawrence Calendine, 45, was charged with aggravated sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure. Hawkins County District Attorney Dan Armstrong said they started investigating Calendine at the end of July. He said the investigation involves two boys, ages 12 and 14.

Calendine was arrested on Monday taken to the Hawkins County Jail. He was being held on $50,000 bond, but has since bonded out. He is scheduled to appear in court on August 31.

During an Amber Alert search for a 9-year-old girl in Hawkins County, Calendine, who was the girl’s physician, donated $10,000 to further the effort to bring the girl home. He also helped coordinate donations by others in the community.