Dollywood’s Splash Country to raise money for Ronald McDonald House

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Dollywood’s Splash Country is raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Ronald McDonald House provides support to families with critically-ill children who are being treated at hospitals.

Splash Country will give a 50-percent-off discount on a regular or child admission ticket to the first 600 guests who mention Ronald McDonald House before noon on Saturday.

“The Dollywood Company believes strongly in being a great community partner,” explained Dollywood’s Splash Country General Manager Janet Dawson. “As a water park, we look forward to our partnership with Ronald McDonald House every year. Splash Country is all about family time and that’s what Ronald McDonald House is trying to restore—they’re supporting families through tough times and trying to get them back to normalcy. What a great mission.”

All of the proceeds of funds raised with go toward the Ronald McDonald House of Knoxville. The location provides a home away from home for families while their children are being treated.

“Thousands of lives are impacted each year by the services we offer at our wonderful house—services that are a direct result of the loving support so graciously offered by our community and our friends at Splash Country,” said Director of Ronald McDonald House Sue Beverly.