Demonstrators rally behind Confederate Ft. Sanders monument; counter-protests planned

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Protests in Knoxville are being planned over social media with a Confederate monument at the core of the argument.

Petitions began circulating online last week which called for the removal and the preservation of a Confederate statue in Fort Sanders. During that time, the statue was vandalized and some came by to clean it up.

Now, there are social media posts calling for a protest this Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. near the monument, along 17th Street, hoping to keep it right where it is. Some posts are showing up on white supremacist forums.

The monument in Fort Sanders was erected in 1914 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy as a way to remember Confederate soldiers who died in the battle of Fort Sanders. There are concerns white supremacist groups will be protesting for the monument to stay where it is, so a counter-protest is also being planned beginning at noon.

“It’s nothing like Charlottesville. We’ll be clearly kept apart, but they’re going to be able to clearly hear us and it’s a chance for Knoxville to say, ‘Not in our town,'” said counter-protest organizer Chris Irwin.

During his interview with WATE, Robert Ballard came to look at the monument and the two began arguing, sharing their beliefs. Ballard says when it comes to keeping the historical monument here and hate groups, they’re two entirely different worlds.

“Do I stand with any of these hateful organizations that want these monuments preserved? No, but I’m an American citizen and these matter to me. I have the right to say you cannot erase my history,” he said.

Irwin says Knoxville police are preparing for 3,000 protestors and 17th Street will be closed from White Avenue up to the top of the street.

Organizers add no weapons will be allowed and protesters on either side will not be able to open carry. Police officers will be on both ends of the sidewalk screening protestors.

There will be a barrier in the street of officers and bike racks so that no one can come and antagonize or harm another demonstrator. Those wanting to keep the monument will be on that side of the street, while counter-protestors will be stationed across.

“White supremacists are largely disarmed. They’re great at violence in the night, and burning crosses, and terrorizing African American populations. But in debate, in argument, and discussion they suck,” said Irwin.

“Will I be here? I don’t know. Would it matter? Would my voice be heard with ANTIFA standing across the street screaming at me? Would anyone listen to what I had to say?” asked Ballard.

Some groups being linked to Saturday’s protest include Confederate 28, which has been disbanded, as well as the Traditionalist Worker Party. Neither those organizations, nor people from East Tennessee who may be connected have responded to questions or messages.

“White supremacists said they’re coming into East Tennessee next weekend. They have a constitutional right to assemble, but the constitution also guarantees that we are all Americans without regard to race. Their views are wrong, their views are not welcome. and we need to say that loud and clear,” said Sen. Lamar Alexander.

The Knoxville chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy says they are aware of the protest but say they have absolutely nothing to do with it. UDC Knoxville chapter added in a statement they are devastated by the recent vandalism.

City leaders say they have determined the statue is on city-owned right of way. They’re now studying its background and consulting local historians. You can continue sharing your thoughts on the statue with city leaders by emailing feedback to communications@knoxvilletn.gov.