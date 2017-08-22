Clingmans Dome Tower to close for 2017 season for rehabilitation

Related Coverage Great Smoky Mountains National Park wins $250K grant to restore Clingmans Dome tower

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The Clingmans Dome Observation Tower will be closed for the remainder of the 2017 season for rehabilitation work. The tower will be closed starting Wednesday.

Last year, the park received a $250,000 grant to help restore the tower.

Clingmans Dome is the highest point in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It has been a tourist destination since 1959.

Visitors can go to the Clingmans Dome parking overlook to see mountain top views during the restoration. Also, the visitor contact station and store, the trail to the tower and all access to the trailheads in the area will be open.