Car strikes 2 women watching eclipse in Kentucky, 1 dies

The Associated Press Published:
The diamond ring effect appears as the solar eclipse totality ends Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, over the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say two women watching the eclipse while standing on a sidewalk in Kentucky were struck by a car, and one has died.

State Police Trooper Jody Sims says the car crossed the center line and hit a utility pole and the pedestrians Monday in Hyden, about 120 miles (190 kilometers) southeast of Lexington.

Sims says 23-year-old Mackenzie P. Hays was pronounced dead, and 41-year-old Rhonda Belcher was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. Thirty-eight-year-old motorist Alyssa Noble was taken to a medical center. The condition of Wooton and Noble weren’t immediately known.

State Police Capt. Jennifer Sandlin confirmed the pedestrians were viewing the partial eclipse. Police didn’t say what caused the crash.

