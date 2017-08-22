Blount County teen missing 11 days in Smokies found alive

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
Austin Bohanan (source: family)

TOWNSEND (WATE) – The Great Smoky Mountains National Park says an 18-year-old who was missing for more than a week in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has been located after walking out of the park on his own.

A news release from the park says Austin Bohanan, 18, walked out of the remote backcountry area near Tabcat Creek around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was taken to Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville by a Rural/Metro ambulance.

No other details have been released.

Previous story: Family of missing teen in Smokies speaks about week-long GSMNP search

Search crews have been looking for Bohanan since he was reported missing on Sunday, August 13. Bohanan disappeared the previous Friday while hiking with his stepfather, but was not reported missing until the following Sunday.

