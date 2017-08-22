Asian festival returns to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Asian Festival is returning to Market Square for the fourth year.

Authentic food vendors will be on hand serving traditional dishes from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, India, Burma, Korea, China, Japan, Philippines, and Vietnam.

An organiser said one vendor even traveled home to Malaysia to learn one of his mom’s special recipes to make for the event.

There will also be live music, traditional dance lessons, a cosplay competition and the chance to win a plane ticket to Japan.

Kids are invited to join in the fun as well with the “Passport program.”

The event will be held in Market Square August 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To register for prizes or learn more about the event visit the Asian Festival website here.