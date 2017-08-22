Asian festival returns to Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side Published:
(via Knox Asian Festival)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Asian Festival is returning to Market Square for the fourth year.

Authentic food vendors will be on hand serving traditional dishes from Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, India, Burma, Korea, China, Japan, Philippines, and Vietnam.

An organiser said one vendor even traveled home to Malaysia to learn one of his mom’s special recipes to make for the event.

There will also be live music, traditional dance lessons, a cosplay competition and the chance to win a plane ticket to Japan.

Kids are invited to join in the fun as well with the “Passport program.”

The event will be held in Market Square August 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To register for prizes or learn more about the event visit the Asian Festival website here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s