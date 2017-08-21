Zoo Knoxville observing animals’ behavior during eclipse

Related Coverage Zoo Knoxville plans to observe animals during total solar eclipse

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Jennifer Webb is at Zoo Knoxville today to find out how the animals react.

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville is observing its animals as the solar eclipse begins in East Tennessee.

The zoo will only get a 99 percent partial eclipse, but the phenomenon is raising questions about how the more than 700 animals at the zoo will react and if it will affect their daily routines.

Zookeepers believe chimpanzees will be affected the most. Regardless, they don’t expect anything drastic.

“That’s not going to be enough time for our rhino to say its night time and go to sleep,” said Phil Colclough with Zoo Knoxville. “Chickens and birds and animals that go to roost at night or are diurnal, that might impact them a little bit too. It’s really a big unknown, we just don’t know what they’ll do.”

Hanging out at the zoo to see how the animals react to the eclipse…. but for now I'm watching this baby gorilla!! #WATEclipse #WATE pic.twitter.com/tBfeXSK6eb — Jennifer Webb (@WATEJennifer) August 21, 2017

Staff at Zoo Knoxville say they are keeping an eye on Abba the camel. He doesn't like to be outside after dark! ##WATEclipse pic.twitter.com/kwyjMRpHKs — Jennifer Webb (@WATEJennifer) August 21, 2017