Total solar eclipse captivates East Tennessee

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

SWEETWATER (WATE) – Monday is the big day across fourteen states, including a large portion of Tennessee, as a total solar eclipse crosses the country.

Thousands of people packed towns in East Tennessee like Sweetwater and Niota, which are in the path of totality. People from all around the country and even outside the country were spotted in Monroe County to see the eclipse.

Students in Oak Ridge are still in school today, but they are preparing to view the eclipse with a number of activities and events leading up to the eclipse.

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Partial eclipse began around the area just after 1 p.m.

Oregon was the first to get totality at 1:16 p.m. Eastern time.

