Tennessee ranks 25th in AP college football poll

KNOXVILLE (WATE/AP) – Tennessee ranks 25th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 College Football poll.

The poll was released at noon Monday and puts rival Alabama in the number one spot.

The Crimson Tide, coming off a last-second loss in the national championship game that left it No. 2 to Clemson in the final Top 25 of 2016, received 52 from a panel of 61 media members.

Ohio State was No. 2, edging out No. 3 Florida State and preventing the first 1 vs 2 opening game since the AP preseason poll began in 1950. Alabama opens the season against the Seminoles in Atlanta on Sept. 2, just the fourth opener involving top-five teams and the first pitting teams ranked in the top three.

Southern California starts the season at No. 4. Defending national champion Clemson begins the post-Deshaun Watson era at No. 5.

