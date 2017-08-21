Man charged after Knoxville road rage shooting

Related Coverage 1 injured after road rage shooting in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was charged after a road rage shooting in Knoxville.

Jason Avery Brooks, 42, was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Facility on Friday and released on Saturday on a $10,000 bond.

Knoxville police believe Brooks was driving a Honda Odyssey van when he stopped in the lane of traffic on Rutledge Pike on August 8. This caused Charles Dunaway, who was driving a Chevrolet pickup truck, to swerve to avoid a collision.

Police said Dunaway got out of his vehicle to confront Brooks, and that’s when the driver fired multiple times.

Brooks fled the scene. There were two children and a female passenger in the van with him.

Dunaway was shot in the leg and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries. He was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

Police asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect by releasing photos and a video of the Honda Odyssey van.

