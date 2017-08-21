From proposals to eclipse babies: How East Tennesseans watched the total solar eclipse



SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennesseans and people across the country packed areas like Tellico Plains and Sweetwater on August 21 to view the total solar eclipse.

Desiree Henderlight from Powell didn’t let her pregnancy stop her from enjoying the eclipse. Henderlight, who is due on August 25 painted her belly with an eclipse design and went down to Sweetwater.

The eclipse itself was an amazing experience, but one man made it memorable by proposing to his girlfriend. Right after the eclipse he popped the question and she said “yes.”

Roman Hamilton shared video of his son, Augustus, who was amazed by the eclipse.

Cecilia Ogle’s 10-month-old was not as amused…

Crowds gathered in Tellico.

Many people stopped what they were doing from work and took time to watch the eclipse. R.W. Haus said she watched with her coworkers at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Other people chose to watch with their families. Annie Kilby shared a photo of her family watching the eclipse with their homemade glasses.

Debbie watched with her 86-year-old mother in Clinton, who saw her first total eclipse.

@6News Our 86 yr old mom looking at her first total eclipse from Clinton TN!! https://t.co/A89aPAAdza—

Debbie (@DebbieRHT) August 21, 2017

Cara Bowman watched with her neighbors in Maryville.

Sandy Harrelson-Walsh picked up her eclipse glasses from the Dollar General. We’re not sure they’re NASA approved…

Of course humans weren’t the only ones who were ready for the eclipse…

Mary Rietzler captured eclipse shadows from her driveway in Marlow, which is just outside of Clinton.

Of course there were dozens of beautiful photos taken of the eclipse. Here are a few of our favorites:

PHOTOS: Great American Eclipse in East Tennessee View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Raymond Isbill, Sweetwater Raymond Isbill, Sweetwater Raymond Isbill, Sweetwater Raymond Isbill, Sweetwater Catherine Dennis, Louisville Standridge History - Maryville Standridge History - Maryville Catherine Dennis, Louisville Tina Fox - Farragut Sabine Harris - Kingston Jeffrey Barraza - Alcoa Catherine Dennis, Louisville Holly Layman, Farragut Rarity Ridge Oak Ridge - Carolyn Slay Ed Young - Maryville Ed Young - Maryville Jeff Maxwell - Fountain City Holly Henry - Kingston Holly Henry - Kingston Holly Henry - Kingston Holly Henry - Kingston