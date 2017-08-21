Boy, 14, killed in Sevier County ATV accident

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – A 14-year-old boy has died in an ATV accident near Pigeon Forge, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to private property on AM King Way around 7:15 p.m. Friday. Isaac Robertson, 14, was found in a culvert and taken to LeConte Medical Center and was later transferred to UT Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office says Robertson died later Friday night. No other details have been released.

