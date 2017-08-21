Boy, 11, killed in Sevier County ATV accident

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – A 11-year-old boy has died in an ATV accident near Pigeon Forge, according to the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to private property on AM King Way around 7:15 p.m. Friday. Isaac Robertson, 11, was found in a culvert and taken to LeConte Medical Center and was later transferred to UT Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office says Robertson died later Friday night. No other details have been released.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s