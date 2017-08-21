Amazing video, photos show solar eclipse from space

HOUSTON, Texas (WATE) — While millions experienced the 2017 Eclipse, only six people saw the umbra, or moon’s shadow, over the United States from space.

The crew on the Expedition 52 were not in the eclipse’s path of totality, but got to see a partial view of the solar eclipse three times as they orbited. The International Space Station passed through moon’s penumbra shadow, giving the crew a partial view each time.

“We get three different looks of the eclipse,” said NASA Astronaut and University of Tennessee graduate Randy “Komrade” Bresnik during a video chat on August 11. “We should be able to get a really neat photos with our filters of the sun being occluded by the moon.”

The star of the show for tomorrow’s #Eclipse2017. We are watching the rehearsal up here and I think it will be a good show. pic.twitter.com/SVScyoxLUx — Randy Bresnik (@AstroKomrade) August 20, 2017

Bresnik said to be able to witness the eclipse from above was special because it represents how far humans have come.

PHOTOS: Solar eclipse from space View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (NASA) (NASA) (NASA) (NASA) (NASA)

“You look down at the size of the shadow and we get used to the scope and scale of what the Earth looks like from here and just understanding how many people will be affected by that,” said Bresnik. “Just a few 100 years ago human beings wouldn’t have even have known the eclipse was coming so here you are looking up and all of the sudden the sun is disappearing. So what are the thoughts of all of human existence, where everyone is looking up going ‘the gods must be angry with us’ you know and now we have the ability to not only know it is coming, but people traveled to go be under the umbra and make it an event, a celestial event.”

Not only could astronauts see the eclipse, but people on earth could also see the International Space Station. A composite image from NASA that was made from seven frames shows the International Space Station as it transits the Sun at roughly five miles per second during a partial solar eclipse today near Banner, Wyoming.

All hands (cameras) on deck for #SolarEclipse2017 today… What will you take pictures with? Don’t forget to protect your eyeballs! pic.twitter.com/6hOqNkrLjB — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) August 21, 2017