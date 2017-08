NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Alabama couple won $75,000 from the Tennessee Lottery’s “Eclipse Jumbo Bucks Season” game.

Blake and Stephanie of Huntsville, Alabama, bought the limited-edition ticket at Lucky Place Lottery in Fayetteville, Tennessee. The couple says the play the state’s lottery once or twice a year.

The scratch-off game costs $3 and features an image of a total solar eclipse. The couple is the first winners of the game’s top prize.