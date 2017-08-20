TBI issues AMBER Alert for abducted 4-year-old Memphis boy

MEMPHIS (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations has issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for 4-year-old Zion Byrd.

Byrd was last seen wearing a blue “Jordan” T-shirt, blue jean shorts and red/white tennis shoes.

Byrd was abducted by his 27-year-old non-custodial father, Dominique Nichols, who was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Nichols was driving a white Toyota Camry with an unknown Mississippi license plate.

Nichols is a convicted felon.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Zion Byrd or Dominique Nichols, call 911 of the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.