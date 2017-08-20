Report: WR Josh Smith suffers ‘apparent broken collarbone’

Knoxville (WATE) – Redshirt senior receiver Josh Smith suffered what appeared to be a broken collarbone at Tennessee practice Sunday, according to various reports.
He’s expected to miss 4-8 weeks, with more tests forthcoming on Monday morning.
The news was first reported by WNML Sports Radio’s Jimmy Hyams.
Smith, who was competing for the starting slot receiver position, was expected to be a veteran contributor this year in a wide receivers room full of youth.
Smith’s battled various injuries in his career, a combination of ankle and groin injuries limiting him to just 13 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown in 2016.
For his career, the CAK graduate has 58 catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns with the Vols.
Smith’s injury is the second major injury sustained by a Vols receiver during camp. Butch Jones announced last week that freshman receiver Jacquez Jones would be out for the season with a knee injury.