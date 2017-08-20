Report: WR Josh Smith suffers ‘apparent broken collarbone’

Knoxville (WATE) – Redshirt senior receiver Josh Smith suffered what appeared to be a broken collarbone at Tennessee practice Sunday, according to various reports.

He’s expected to miss 4-8 weeks, with more tests forthcoming on Monday morning.

The news was first reported by WNML Sports Radio’s Jimmy Hyams.

Vols senior WR Josh Smith is out about 4-8 weeks with apparent broken collarbone suffered during Sunday practice. Smith had double (1/2) — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) August 20, 2017

(2/2) groin surgery in January. Several years ago he had ankle surgery. He will have more tests on shoulder Monday morning. — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) August 20, 2017

Smith, who was competing for the starting slot receiver position, was expected to be a veteran contributor this year in a wide receivers room full of youth.

Smith’s battled various injuries in his career, a combination of ankle and groin injuries limiting him to just 13 receptions for 97 yards and a touchdown in 2016.

For his career, the CAK graduate has 58 catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns with the Vols.

Smith’s injury is the second major injury sustained by a Vols receiver during camp. Butch Jones announced last week that freshman receiver Jacquez Jones would be out for the season with a knee injury.