Loudon Winery expecting record number for eclipse; parking still available

LOUDON (WATE) – It’s not too late to make plans for viewing the eclipse, one spot in Loudon County still has parking available for only $10.

Tennessee Valley Winery is just off I-75 and sits a top a hill, with views that campers say are hard to miss.

“You can see all the way to the mountains from here, we’re sitting on top of a hill. It’s gorgeous without an eclipse happening but you add the eclipse…” said Jenny Bradford who manages the winery.

Bradford says the winery gates will open at 9 a.m. for campers and visitors there to watch the eclipse. The event, called the “Grape Solar Eclipse” will include a D.J., games, and food trucks all on the 5-acre winery.

A limited number of glasses will be sold Monday until they are sold out. Parking spots are $10, first come first serve.

The winery sits in the path of totality and the eclipse will be in view for nearly two and a half minutes.

The Tennessee Valley Winery is located at 15606 Hotchkiss Valley Rd. East Loudon, TN 37774.