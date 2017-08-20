Dandridge Police: suspicious person call leads to felony drug charges, capture of escapee

DANDRIDGE (WATE) – Dandridge Police say that a suspicious person call early Saturday morning led to a felony drug arrest and the capture of an escapee.

The suspicious person call came in at 4:30 a.m by a manager of the Pilot Travel Center of two suspicious men inside the store.

Upon arrival, Dandridge Police Department officers observed a man, later identified as Mark Caudill of Bean Station, exiting the store and entering the passenger seat of a vehicle. Officers made contact with the second male, identified as Jonathan McGhee of Mooresburg, as he exited the business. As officers were speaking with Mcghee, Caudill exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He ignored all commands to stop.

Another officer arrived on the scene and briefly made contact with Caudill, again he continued to flee. He eventually crossed both lanes of I-40 before entering a heavily wooded area on the south side of the interstate.

K-9 units were then requested by responding officers to assist in the search for Caudill. A perimeter was set up by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with assistance by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Mcghee was taken into custody as the search for Caudill began. After a quick search of the wooded area, Caudill was apprehended by the K-9 unit and several other officers.

It was later discovered, after a records check, that Caudill was wanted out of Pennsylvania for robbery, escape and several other charges.

A search of the suspect’s car also revealed several types of narcotics and paraphernalia, including approximately 12 grams of crystal meth packaged for resale.

Jefferson City Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted the Dandridge Police Department in this incident.

“This is a great example of departments working together to keep our community safe and taking dangerous individuals off our streets,” Dandridge Police Department said in their release.