$2 million Powerball winner in Erin, jackpot soars to $650 million

NASHVILLE (WATE) – As the jackpot for Powerball continues its climb, now at $650 million, thousands upon thousands of Tennessee Lottery players win prizes along the way. Last night’s drawing resulted in 96,127 winning tickets in Tennessee alone, including a $2 million winner in Erin and a $200,000 winner in Memphis.

The $2 million winner matched 5 white numbers drawn, just one number shy of a jackpot win, while the $200,000 winner matched 4 of the 5 white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number. Both players added the “Power Play” option for an extra dollar, which multiplied their winnings.

The current jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history and the 3rd largest in North American lottery history. Powerball’s record jackpot is $1.586 billion, won by a Tennessee family in Munford and winners in Florida and California in January 2016.