Tennessee cancer survivor sinks hole-in-one after surgery

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee cancer survivor has hit a hole-in-one in her first round of golf since undergoing five surgeries in the past year.

The Tennessean reports Cathy Helton hit a hole-in-one while playing in the annual Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition Celebration of Life Golf Classic at Hermitage Golf Course.

Her singular shot came on the 17th hole of the General’s Retreat Course. Helton has endured 35 radiation treatments and 16 rounds of chemotherapy since November to treat her breast cancer.

Her hole-in-one came just four days after her fifth surgery. Helton said she had tried to play several times over the past year, but would have to stop because of another surgery.

Helton said it was confirmation it was time for her to get back to playing the game she loved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s