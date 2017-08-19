Knoxville Police give safety tips ahead of the eclipse

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(Photo: Knoxville Police Department)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department released safety tips Saturday morning for driving during the Eclipse.

  • Don’t stop along the interstate or park on the shoulder during the event
  • Exit the highway to a safe location to view and/or photograph the eclipse
  • Don’t take photographs while driving
  • Don’t wear opaque eclipse glasses while operating a vehicle
  • Turn your headlights on – do not rely on your automatic headlights
  • Watch out for pedestrians along smaller roads
  • Prepare for extra congestion
  • Avoid travel during the eclipse or in the area of the main path if you can

