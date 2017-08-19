Knoxville Police give safety tips ahead of the eclipse

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department released safety tips Saturday morning for driving during the Eclipse.
- Don’t stop along the interstate or park on the shoulder during the event
- Exit the highway to a safe location to view and/or photograph the eclipse
- Don’t take photographs while driving
- Don’t wear opaque eclipse glasses while operating a vehicle
- Turn your headlights on – do not rely on your automatic headlights
- Watch out for pedestrians along smaller roads
- Prepare for extra congestion
- Avoid travel during the eclipse or in the area of the main path if you can