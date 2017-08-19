Mayor Rogero lights Henley Street Bridge blue in light of fallen police officer

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – After six police officers were shot, only one confirmed dead, in three different cities, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero has said the Henley Street Bridge will be lit up in blue Saturday to honor the fallen and injured officers.

This coming as one police officer was killed and another gravely injured after responding to a call in Kissimmee, Florida. Three suspects were arrested in this incident.

Two hours later, in Jacksonville, Florida, two more officers responded to a call and were shot. Their injuries are unknown at this time, the suspect was shot and killed in this incident.

Then in Fairchance, Pennsylvania, two Pennsylvania State Police troopers were shot. Both troopers are stable and expected to survive. The suspect in this incident is dead.