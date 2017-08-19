Georgia native carries on family tradition by attending the University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Hundreds of University of Tennessee freshman moved into their new dorms Saturday afternoon.

New student Andrew Healan is from Georgia but says his dad is a Tennessee native.

“I’ve just always grown up a Tennessee fan,” said Andrew. “I grew up in a Tennessee household and I came up here for a couple football games in my childhood. The atmosphere, there’s just nothing like it.”

Andrew spent the day moving all of his belongings into Hess Hall.

IT'S MOVE-IN TIME IN TENNESSEE!! Full story tonight at 6. #WATE pic.twitter.com/QMhELeAq3n — Jennifer Webb (@WATEJennifer) August 19, 2017

“It’s been pretty hectic,” said Andrew. “We definitely got some workouts in carrying carpets, moving beds but I guess that’s all part of it.”

Andrew comes from a family of University of Tennessee graduates.

“Oh, we were thrilled,” said Andrew’s mom Andre. “In our book this is the best choice.”

Andre says she is nervous about him being away from home but excited for this next chapter in his life.

“Just all the different things he’s going to be exposed to, new adventure, just staying focused on his studies,” said Andre.

Andrew says he excited for football season.

“It’s going to be a big year coming off last year,” said Andrew. “There are a lot of question marks but we’ll figure it out. I’m excited for Georgia to come up here. I’ve got some friends that are going to Georgia, so when they come up here it’s going to be a big rivalry.”

Andrew says he is also excited to finally be around Vol fans like himself.

“Best thing about being a Tennessee Vol is probably just how everybody like, you can always go somewhere and you see somebody with a Tennessee hat on or a Tennessee shirt you can just say ‘go Vols!’ and it all feels like you’re part of the family. Like everybody feels like you’re just one.”

UT classes start back on August 23.