Fire destroys Sevierville rental cabin

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Sevier County Fire Department

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Sevier County Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Emergency crews arrived to find a residential cabin engulfed in flames. A property manager later told Sevier County Fire Department that the home was a rental cabin.

The fire was safely extinguished by Sevier County Fire Department, Seymour Fire, and Waldens Creek Fire. The cabin has been declared a total loss.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time.

Photo Courtesy: Sevier County Fire Department
Photo Courtesy: Sevier County Fire Department

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s