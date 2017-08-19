Fire destroys Sevierville rental cabin

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Sevier County Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Emergency crews arrived to find a residential cabin engulfed in flames. A property manager later told Sevier County Fire Department that the home was a rental cabin.

The fire was safely extinguished by Sevier County Fire Department, Seymour Fire, and Waldens Creek Fire. The cabin has been declared a total loss.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time.