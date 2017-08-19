Blue Ridge Yoga to hold “Self-Care” event

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Blue Ridge Yoga will host an ‘evening of self-care’ on Saturday, August 26, to benefit the Cancer Support Community East Tennessee.

Participants in this event will begin the evening by participating in a yoga or meditation class, which will be led by a cancer survivor. After the class, there will be tastings from local restaurants, libations, massages, henna tattoos, live music and a silent auction. The evening will also play host to a holistic health fair where attendees can learn about and engage with organizations and services such as Lululemon, Loco Lavendar, Young Living essential oils, Reiki, and Chiropractics.

Karen McKinney, board president of the Cancer Support Community in Knoxville, reflects on Blue Ridge Yoga and the Cancer Support Community’s shared priority of self-care. “Both of these organizations understand and celebrate the stress reducing benefits of yoga and meditation. Practicing self-care is an essential component of good well-being and helps us be the best versions of ourselves.”

This event will take place at 5 p.m. at Blue Ridge Yoga (623 N. Campbell Station Road, Knoxville). Tickets will be $45 with all proceeds benefiting the Caner Support Community.