2 Pennsylvania state troopers shot, suspect killed

Associated Press Published:

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say two Pennsylvania state troopers have been shot and a suspect killed outside a small-town store, south of Pittsburgh.

State police say the troopers, both taken to hospitals after the Friday night shooting in Fairchance, were in stable condition.

A state police spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a call Saturday. Police told news reporters Friday night that the encounter took place outside a Stop ‘n Save in Fairchance, a borough about 52 miles south of Pittsburgh.

They say that as the officers approached the man, he pulled out a gun from a backpack and fired it. They confirmed the suspect was shot.

