1 police officer killed, 3 injured in two seperate Florida shootings

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) – One police officer was killed and three wounded in Friday nighttime shootings in two Florida cities where the officers were responding to suspected drug activity and reports of a suicide attempt.

Police said one officer was killed and another gravely injured in Kissimmee in central Florida.

The other two officers were injured a couple of hours later in Jacksonville. Three suspects in Kissimmee were arrested; one is being sought. The shooter in Jacksonville was shot and killed.