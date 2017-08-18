Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Jude

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – This week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week is an 8-month-old Terrier mix named Jude.

Young-Williams says Jude came in as a stray, so they don’t know much about his history, but he’s active and good with other dogs. They also say he likes to cuddle and is the definition of a lap dog, because he isn’t going to get much bigger than he already is and is very soft.

For more information on Jude or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.