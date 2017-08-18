TDOT suspends construction through Tuesday for eclipse-related traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced on Friday its suspending road construction through midday Tuesday.

According to the agency, the suspension, which began at noon Friday, is an effort to alleviate eclipse-related traffic.

Construction will resume across the state at noon on Tuesday.

For over 55 million people, Tennessee is the closest place by distance for them to witness the eclipse. It is estimated that for the eclipse, a minimum of 360,000 people will visit Tennessee and it is possible upwards of 1.4 million will make the trip.