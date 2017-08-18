Tad Cummins files motion to be released from prison

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Maury County teacher accused of kidnapping one of his former students wants to be released from prison.

On Friday, WKRN obtained the latest motion filed by Tad Cummins in federal court.

In it, he asked to reopen his detention hearing in light of information that wasn’t known to him at the time of his original hearing.

According to the motion, Cummins is being held in Henderson County, Kentucky, about 145 miles away from Nashville.

He also argues that his attorney has to make a four-hour round trip to visit him in person. He also said the prison has denied him and his attorney their right to meet privately.

It’s under those conditions Cummins is asking to be released from custody immediately.

Cummins is a former Maury County teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student. The two were found in California after a more than month-long manhunt and AMBER Alert.

A federal magistrate judge will now review Cummins’ latest motion and rule on it in the near future.