Steve Bannon out as Trump’s White House Chief Strategist

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on White House strategist Steve Bannon (all times local):

12:55 p.m.

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his White House post.

That’s according to two people familiar with the decision who demanded anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations. Bannon was a key adviser to President Donald Trump’s general election campaign and has been a forceful but contentious presence in a divided White House.

The former leader of conservative Breitbart News pushed Trump to follow through with his campaign promises. But he’s also sparred with some of Trump’s closest advisers, including son-in-law Jared Kushner

_____

11:50 a.m.

A White House spokeswoman says Steve Bannon’s comments “stand on their own.”

In an interview with a liberal publication, The American Prospect, President Donald Trump’s chief strategist said there’s no military solution to the threat posed by North Korea. Just last week, Trump vowed to respond “with fire and fury” to North Korean aggression.

In the interview, Bannon described the white supremacist movement as “losers,” ”a fringe element” and “a collection of clowns.” The movement’s march on Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend led to deadly violence. Trump has said there were “very fine people” on both sides.

Bannon later told the DailyMail.com that his comments to The American Prospect “drew fire away from” Trump. He says he successfully changed the media “narrative” around Trump with the earlier interview.

_____

10:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s chief strategist is contradicting his boss on strategy toward North Korea.

Steve Bannon says there’s no military solution to the threat posed by North Korea and its nuclear ambitions. Just last week, Trump pledged to answer North Korean aggression with “fire and fury.”

Trump is already facing renewed pressure to fire Bannon, and the unusual interview with The American Prospect could complicate matters.

Bannon also told the liberal publication in the interview posted online Wednesday that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China.

The White House and a representative for Bannon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

___

5:15 a.m.

China has warned “there is no winner in a trade war” after an aide to President Donald Trump advocated a tougher stance toward Beijing in published comments.

A foreign ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, said Thursday both sides have benefited from trade.

In comments to The American Prospect posted online, Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, said the United States is in an “economic war” with China.

Asked about Bannon’s comments, Hua said at a regular new briefing, “There is no winner in a trade war. We hope the relevant people can refrain from dealing with a problem in the 21st century with a zero-sum mentality from the 19th or the 20th century.”

Hua appealed for dialogue to “preserve the sound and steady growth of China-U.S. relations.”

___

3:26 a.m.

President Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon says there’s no military solution to the threat posed by North Korea and its nuclear ambitions, despite the president’s recent pledge to answer further aggression with “fire and fury.”

In an interview with The American Prospect posted online Wednesday, Bannon tells the liberal publication that the U.S. is losing the economic race against China. He also talks about purging his rivals from the Defense and State departments.

Bannon is also asked about the white supremacist movement, whose march on Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend led to deadly violence. He dismisses them as “losers,” ”a fringe element” and “a collection of clowns.”

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

___