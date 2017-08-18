Prayer vigil held in Maryville for teen missing in Smokies

Related Coverage Crews continue to search for missing teen in Smokies

MARYVILLE (WATE) – People came together in Maryville Friday night to pray for the safe return of a teenager missing in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Austin Bohanan, 18, was reported missing two days after he disappeared while hiking in the park with his stepfather.

Family and friends gathered at the Greenbelt for a prayer vigil Friday night, hoping rescue crews find Bohanan soon.

“All these people, all their hearts are going out to the family right now. People’s hearts are breaking. We have empty places in our hearts. Right now there’s a big void in many of these people’s lives that are connected with the young man, and I think it was important to him that they could all come out here,” said family friend Travis Eggers.

Search and rescue crews have been scouring around 6,700 acres this week, looking for the teen.