Police near Memphis investigating death of K9 officer in hot car

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WATN) – Police in a Mississippi suburb of Memphis are grieving the death of one of their own.

A K9 named Gunner died after he was left in a hot police car Tuesday afternoon.

Southaven Police Chief Steve Pirtle said,”We’ve actually had K9’s since the mid-1980’s and we’ve never had an incident like this before.”

Southaven police are investigating the death of 6-year-old K9 Gunner who was left in a hot police car Tuesday for about two hours.

Chief Steve Pirtle says the entire department “He had been a handler for this K9 for three weeks. We’ve had the dog approximately five years,” said Pirtle.

According to Pirtle, the handler left Gunner in his police cruiser while he finished up some paperwork at the police department.

Pirtle says this particular police car wasn’t equipped with safety gear like the rest of the K9 undercover vehicles.

“Anytime the heat reaches 80 degrees inside a vehicle it sets the alarm and the siren and the blue alarm off and it sends a page to the handlers pager.

Also what happens is the windows roll down and there are fans installed in the window that will come on automatically,” Pirtle said.

Gunner was rushed to the vet but it was too late. Pirtle says the officer faces disciplinary action.

“Double checking the policy to make sure that if there are any changes that need to be made that this doesn’t happen again they will be made,” Pirtle said.