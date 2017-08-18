Knox County warrant officer bitten by dog

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — A civil warrants officer was bitten in the leg by a dog and had to be taken to the hospital.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said Officer Rhonda Steele was serving an order to a man at 6300 Roscoe Lane just before 7:45 a.m. Friday. Officer Steele said she heard barking while she approached the residence.

She said she asked the man to restrain his dog before opening the main door and storm door to the house. She said the man opened the main door and the dog charged the storm door, causing it to open.

Officer Steele was bitten in the leg, according to the sheriff’s office. She was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Deputies said the dog was surrendered by the owner and taken by a Knox County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control officer to Young-Williams Animal Center.