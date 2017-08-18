‘Eclipse Bear’ dies at Appalachian Bear Rescue

TOWNSEND (WATE) – Appalachian Bear Rescue posted the sad news to its social media accounts that a yearling bear it had named “Eclipse Bear” has died after only one night at the organization.

The rescue worked for days to rescue the yearling after receiving a call last week from a man in Cosby. He lives near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and saw an injured black bear yearling. ABR asked him to take video of the bear and send it in.

Other people were calling authorities to report the bear as well. ABR forwarded the video to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and to park rangers who worked together to try to rescue the bear.

After determining trapping it wouldn’t work because there were so many other bears in the area, they waited patiently for three nights to try to dart the bear. They succeeded Thursday night and were able to bring in the female bear, about 17 months old and 60 pounds to Appalachian Bear Rescue.

The bear, dubbed “Eclipse Bear” after the upcoming celestial phenomenon, was kept in a transport cage overnight to restrict her movement. The bear was taken to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine early Friday morning where an examination showed injuries to the bear’s pelvis had caused extensive nerve damage and there was no way to treat her.

Veterinarians advised to put the bear down to end her suffering. “We mourn the passing of Eclipse Bear and wish her peace,” ABR said in its Facebook post.